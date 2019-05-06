

Twitter was caught in a whirlwind on Monday after it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were about to welcome their first child, and before we knew it, news followed that the former "Suits" actress had given birth to a healthy baby boy.

Londoners also spent hours outside Buckingham Palace awaiting news of the royal baby's birth, and s oon after the official announcement on their Royal Sussex Instagram page, social media was flooded with congratulatory wishes for the new parents.





A visibly excited Harry also made a press appearance outside Windsor Castle where he shared the news of the baby's arrival, adding that Meghan and baby are doing well. The couple will reveal the baby and his name on Wednesday.





The Duke of Sussex announces his wife has given birth to a baby boy.



Follow the latest on the #royalbaby here: https://t.co/8KSPsa3ufS pic.twitter.com/xE4qo9Ct3v — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2019

See some reactions below.

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their baby boy. Here is a prayer for their new child: #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/Mf2wEAzwC2 — The Church of England (@churchofengland) May 6, 2019

Everyone at the Invictus Games Foundation is incredibly happy to hear the news of the #RoyalBaby - congratulations to our Patron HRH The Duke of Sussex and to HRH The Duchess of Sussex!



We know that our #InvictusFamily will join us in welcoming its newest member. — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) May 6, 2019

Me: lmao who cares about the Royal Baby #royalbaby



SussexRoyal: “IT’S A BOY!”



Me: pic.twitter.com/ATuISj7vyG — Three Steaks Pam (@ixxconic) May 6, 2019

Congratulations to Meghan and Harry on the birth of their baby. I hope they're all doing well. #royalbaby — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 6, 2019



