Piers Morgan and more celebs pay tribute to Prince Philip

Piers Morgan and many other celebrities are paying tribute to Prince Philip after Buckingham Palace announced his death on Friday morning. The senior British royal, who had been married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle, a few weeks after being in hospital with an infection and heart condition. A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Celebrities have started to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan posted a picture of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and said: “RIP Prince Philip, 99”. “A truly great Briton who dedicated his life to selfless public duty & was an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen, as the longest-serving royal consort to any British sovereign.

“A very sad day for our country. Thank you, Sir.“

Founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson said: “Rest in peace Prince Philip. A lifetime of public service. My thoughts are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family.“

English television presenter Jake Humphrey shared the statement by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and said: “RIP HRH The Prince Philip. A life well lived.”

Actress Magda Szubanski shared the announcement from the royal family’s Twitter account and said: “R.I.P. Prince Philip. My heart goes out to Her Majesty and the rest of the Royal Family. It will be so strange and sad to see The Queen without her beloved consort two paces behind her all the way.”

TV host Carol Vorderman took to Instagram and shared her experience with The Queen and Prince Philip, captioning the post: “I went for a private lunch with The Queen at Buckingham Palace quite a few years ago.

“They were both in their 80s and Prince Philip and she were flirting with each other madly and laughing.

“Theirs was a love and a marriage of more than 73 years. Deepest condolences Ma'am.”