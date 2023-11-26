Prince Albert’s son reveals special bond he has with dad’s former flame Naomi Campbell

Prince Albert of Monaco's son, Alexandre Grimaldi, says Naomi Campbell is like an aunt. The 20-year-old model - whose mother is former flight attendant Nicole Coste - has revealed his dad's former flame has embraced him like a member of her family.

Speaking to Tatler magazine, he said: "Everyone's been very nice to me. "It was great to meet her. She was really open and kind of embraced me as like ... a nephew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandre Grimaldi (@alexandregrimaldi_) "She gave me a bit of advice: just to be careful with anyone looking after me, especially since I'm coming out to the public." Despite a difficult past, with Alexandre being kept secret from the public for a while, he has enjoyed spending more time with his father lately after spending much of his childhood with his mother between Paris and London.

He said: "With my dad it's good, we're starting to see each other a lot more. "During the holiday season, we are spending a lot of time together. "It's a very good relationship."

Alexandre is the grandchild of the late Hollywood icon Grace Kelly, and although they never met, he and his half-sister actress Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, 31 - whose mother is Tamara Rotolo - have been getting him acquainted with her movies. He said: "I've seen a couple of her Hitchcock movies, my favourite being 'Dial M for Murder'.