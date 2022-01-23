Prince Andrew 'could have his royal patronages restored'

The 61-year-old prince's military titles and royal patronages were returned to the Queen earlier this month, but they could be restored if he wins the civil case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, according to an insider.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, the source said: "I think if the Queen is still alive and his name is cleared I would say that at that point what reason would there be for him to be barred from taking part in royal duties?"

Asked if the situation will be any different if Prince Charles is on the throne, the insider explained: "It’s a different decision-maker and different people influencing him and therefore it’s slightly less predictable.

"I think his brother is a very reasonable and intelligent person and I’m sure he will do what’s right for the royal family and for the country."