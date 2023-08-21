Prince Andrew facing 'unexploded bombs' over Jeffrey Epstein links

Palace courtiers fear that King Charles may face more awkward questions about his brother's past despite the Duke of York's insistence that he ended his friendship with Epstein in 2010.

A source told The Sunday Times newspaper: "It feels like more stuff is going to come out. There are still unexploded bombs."

Andrew was forced to give up his role as a working royal following a calamitous interview on the BBC programme 'Newsnight' regarding his association with Epstein - who was found dead in a New York jail in 2019 - and the King is said to have no desire to bring him "out of the freezer".

Andrew, 63, has only been seen on rare occasions in recent times, appearing alongside other royals at major events such as Queen Elizabeth's funeral and the King's Coronation earlier this year.

Officials close to the monarch have even suggested that the Duke of York presents a bigger issue for the royal family than the rocky relations with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.