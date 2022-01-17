Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to retain royal title

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will retain her royal title, Sarah, Duchess of York, despite her 1996 divorce from Andrew and his military titles and royal patronages being returned to the Queen. Sarah has continued to use the title Sarah, Duchess of York, despite her 1996 divorce from Andrew and although his military titles and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen, there are no plans for Sarah to stop being referred to as a duchess.

A source told The Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "That has been her title since the divorce and that is how it will stay. "Andrew is still the Duke of York, so it is not an issue."

It was revealed this week that the 61-year-old prince will no longer use 'His Royal Highness' in an official capacity and his roles will be given to other members of the royal family. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

This comes after it was confirmed that Prince Andrew will face a civil case in the US over allegations he sexually assaulted a woman when she was 17. A federal court judge in New York City ruled that a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre can move forward. Giuffre has accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - who died by suicide in August 2019 - and his one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell of arranging and forcing her into having sex with Prince Andrew in 2001, when she was 17.

Giuffre claims her alleged abuse at the hands of the pair involved being lent out to powerful men. In December, Maxwell was convicted by a jury in US federal court on five sex trafficking-related counts, which carry a potential custodial sentence of up to 65 years' imprisonment. Andrew has repeatedly denied Giuffre's allegations and his legal team recently argued to get her lawsuit dismissed, citing a 2009 deal and $500,000 settlement she agreed with Epstein.