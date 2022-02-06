Prince Charles and Camilla 'touched and honoured' by Queen Elizabeth's support

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are "touched and honoured" by Queen Elizabeth's public declaration of support and request for the duchess to be Queen Consort when her husband is King. The 95-year-old monarch issued a public statement on Saturday night in recognition of her 70 years on the throne, and in it she expressed her "sincere wish" that when her son becomes king, his wife takes on the title of Queen Consort.

And Clarence House have said Charles and Camilla were "touched and honoured" by the queen's message, but they will deliver a more lengthy statement later on Sunday. A spokesperson said: "The Prince of Wales will be issuing a statement of congratulation to the Queen on Accession Day. He and the Duchess of Cornwall are touched and honoured by Her Majesty's words." ✍️ On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne, The Queen has written a message thanking the public and her family for their support, and looking forward to #PlatinumJubilee celebrations over the coming year. #HM70 pic.twitter.com/U6JfzeZMLn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2022

It was previously suggested after Camilla and Charles married in 2005, the duchess would be known as the first Princess Consort when Charles takes the throne but public support for the pair has increased in recent years and now they have the queen's support for the 74-year-old royal to take on the traditional title. In her message marking her Platinum Jubilee, the queen said: "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. "I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."