Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla get coronavirus vaccine

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have received their coronavirus vaccines. The 72-year-old heir to the throne and his 73-year-old wife are within the fourth priority group for the jab because of their age, and Clarence House have confirmed they have now had their injections. It is unclear which vaccine the royal couple received, or where it was administered. Charles and Camilla have had their vaccines a month after the prince's parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, received theirs. The Prince of Wales contracted coronavirus last March and experienced mild symptoms, but his wife managed to escape the virus.

Although he hadn't fully regained his sense of smell two months after his diagnosis, Charles previously insisted he had "got away with it quite lightly" when he contracted the potentially-deadly virus.

He said at the time: "It makes me even more determined to push and shout and prod if you see what I mean. Whatever I can do behind the scenes sometimes. I suppose it did partly, I mean I was lucky in my case and got away with it quite lightly.

"But I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through. And I feel particularly for those for instance, who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time. That to me is the most ghastly thing.

"But in order to prevent this happening to so many more people, this is why I'm so determined to find a way out of this.

"In order to bring the world and all of us back to the centre, back to understanding what we have to do in relationship to the natural world."