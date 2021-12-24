Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla to spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth is facing her first Christmas without her husband Prince Philip - who died in April - and her son Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla will travel to Windsor to spend the day with her. The 95-year-old monarch is facing her first Christmas without her husband Prince Philip - who died in April - and her son Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla will travel to Windsor to spend the day with her.

A Clarence House spokesperson said: "The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will be with Her Majesty The Queen on Christmas Day." The announcement comes after it was revealed that Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence has tested positive for Covid-19. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "Princess Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence has tested positive for Covidand is following all appropriate rules. Princess Anne is also isolating.”

The royal couple, married since 1992, are now isolating at their home in Gloucestershire, south-west England, as part of the UK government's coronavirus rules. Another source told MailOnline: "It's true, Covid is unfortunately on the estate. It means therefore that those in the royal household are having to isolate for the time being."