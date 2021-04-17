Prince Charles and Senior Royals sombre during Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Charles and senior members of the Royal family looked sombre as they walked behind Prince Philip's Land Rover hearse at Windsor Castle on Saturday. The first in line to the throne, his sister and sons - who were separated by Anne's son Peter Philips - were visibly moved as they followed the modified motor across the grounds of Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel. Prince Andrew, Prince Edward. Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Earl of Snowden also took part in the moving procession. The coffin was adorned with a wreath of white lilies and roses, white freesia, white wax flower, white sweet peas and jasmine, personally chosen by The Queen, as well as the late royal's personal standard, his naval cap and sword. The 94-year-old monarch had travelled behind in a Bentley and was seen arriving at the doors of the chapel.

A national minute's silence was then held in The Duke's honour at 4pm.

The Queen, who stood alone due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions, was seen with her head bowed inside the chapel as the nation fell silent to remember her husband of 73 years.

Once inside, William, 38, stood in front of Harry, 36, as the siblings put their rumoured rift aside to pay their respects to their late grandfather - who died on April 9, at the age of 99.

It's the first time the brothers have been seen together since Harry relocated to the US with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after the couple stepped down as senior royals last year.

Prince William, Duchess Catherine and Charles were among the first to arrive earlier today.

William wore a black suit and tie and face mask, while his wife, Catherine, 39, wore a netted veil over her mask, and pearls and matching earrings from the Queen as a nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who had previously worn the necklace.

The Prince of Wales, 72, was seen arriving in a Tesla with his wife Camila, the Duchess of Cornwall, 73.

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin was moved from Windsor Castle's private chapel ahead of his funeral this afternoon.

The casket was transported by a bearer party, from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, from the chapel to the inner hall at 12pm.

Philip had served as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards for 42 years.

Following the moving funeral, Philip was privately interred in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle.

The Duke's coffin was lowered into the burial chamber beneath the chapel - which was constructed between 1804 and 1810 on the instruction of King George III - with Queen Elizabeth and close members of the royal family present.

However, this will only be temporary, as Philip will be transferred to the gothic church's King George VI memorial chapel to lie alongside his wife when she dies.

The Queen's father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother, and sister Princess Margaret's remains are also located at the same memorial.