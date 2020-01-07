Prince Charles is launching the Sustainable Markets Council later this month to help tackle the world's environmental issues.
The 71-year-old royal has long been a champion for environmentalism, and later this month, he will launch his new initiative, the Sustainable Markets Council, at the World Economic Forum's meeting at Davos in the Swiss Alps.
The council was founded by Charles along with the WEF to bring together leading "international figures from the private, public and philanthropic sectors," according to a statement from Charles' office on Monday.
Charles' office also stated the council hopes to build an international coalition that can have "significant impact" and identify solutions to decarbonising the world and help the move towards a more "sustainable footing."
Deputy private secretary Scott Furssedonn-Wood said at a briefing at the prince's London home, Clarence House: "There is now agreement on the problem, and the prince is really focused on solutions."