Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

The 71-year-old royal has experienced "mild symptoms" of the respiratory disease but is in "good health" and has managed to continue working from home while self-isolating with his wife, Duchess Camilla - who does not have the virus - at the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

A Clarence House spokesperson confirmed: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland."

The news comes after Monaco's Prince Albert announced he had tested positive for the disease, just nine days after he sat opposite the Prince of Wales at a WaterAid event in London.

However, a royal spokesperson insisted there was no way to know how Charles had contracted the highly-contagious illness because he has met with so many people in recent weeks.