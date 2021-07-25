Prince Diana’s niece, Lady Kitty Spencer marries millionaire, Michael Lewis in star-studded Italian wedding

Lady Kitty Eleanor Spencer (30) married Michael Lewis (62), a South African-born businessman in Italy on Saturday evening. It was a star-studded affair, attracting members of high society, celebrities and the European jet set crowd. The wedding took place at the Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy. Kitty is the first born child of Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer and former model, Victoria Aitken. She is also a niece of Diana, Princess of Wales. Lewis is in the fashion business and has been the chairman of The Foschini Group since 2015. He has a rumoured net worth of more than $110 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal-ish (@_althorp) There were no surprises when it came to what the bride wore. A muse and frequent model for Italian brand, Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda, the designers created a very Victorian-style wedding gown for the bride. With a high collar and propped up shoulders, a cinched waist and a flowing skirt. Her veil was long, with many wondering whether it would be as long as her aunt's. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) Many were expecting her to be walked down the aisle by Earl Spencer. Instead, she was escorted by her brother's, Louis (Viscount Althorpe) and Samuel Aitken. There was also no sign of the famous Spencer tiara, which has been a mainstay of many Spencer weddings and had been worn by all the family's brides. We wonder what the backstory is, there.

Elana Afrika, Ryk Neethling and Kitty Spencer Kitty was raised in South Africa after her parents moved to the country in 1995 to escape the paparazzi in England. However, her parents divorced two years later and she and her siblings, spent time between England and Cape Town. She was a pupil at the prestigious Reddam House. She moved back to the UK in the early 2010s after making her entrance to high society at the 2009 le Bal des Débutantes in Paris. Lady Kitty Spencer arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Picture: Reueters She was catapulted to international stardom in 2018, after she wore a jaw droppingly gorgeous green dress to the wedding of her cousin, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Dolce & Gabbana creation, saw her Instagram account move from 12 000 to more than half a million followers in less than a week.

She suddenly became a style star and was often spotted at various parties, fashion shows and walking the red carpets at European film festivals. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal-ish (@_althorp) Guests at the wedding included Lady Kitty's sisters, twins Eliza and Amelia; Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her husband, Ceawlin Thynn, the Marquess of Bath. Model Maye Musk was spotted, as was British pop star Pixie Lott, her model boyfriend Oliver Cheshire and Dutch model Marpessa Hennink. Most guests wore Dolce & Gabbana, including Julia Perry, Emma Weymouth and Maye Musk, and enjoyed a black tie reception dinner which ended with a fireworks show at midnight. PICTURE: Instagram Sabrina Elba, wife of actor, Idris; fashion designer, Jade Holland Cooper, artist Piotr Krzymowski and reality star, Mark Vandelli also attended. The guests shared various pictures and videos on their Instagram accounts during the weekend.