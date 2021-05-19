Prince Harry addresses 2012 nude Vegas photos

The Duke of Sussex has finally spoken about the naked photos of him which were published in 2012, as he admitted the situation could have been much worse.

Prince Harry was snapped in the nude whilst on holiday in Las Vegas almost a decade ago, and he has now admitted that whilst he was shocked by the photos that appeared on TMZ, the situation could have been much worse.

In a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, the host told him: "You're the only one I ever knew [from the Royal Family] and simply because you were in those awesome nude photos in Vegas. And I literally said to myself, 'This guy's a party!'"

To which Harry replied: "I'm sure, you're constantly looking for other people to go, sort of balance out your own behaviour, right? It's relatable! At least I wasn't running down the strip, stripping naked!"

Harry’s naked truths weren’t the only revelations to come out of the podcast either, as he also spoke about his bond with Orlando Bloom, which began when they exchanged tips on staying away from the paparazzi.

The royal and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, are neighbours with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor and his fiancée Katy Perry in Santa Barbara, and the pair are regularly in contact over the photographers that scout the area waiting to grab their money shots of the A-listers.

Harry said: "Two days ago Orlando Bloom sent me a message because he is just down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi.

"He sent me a photograph which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, ear pods on with his massive camera lying in the back of his 4x4 truck, blacked-out windows.

"A woman driving who did the peace sign sitting there as a distraction and he is laid down in the back of this truck taking photographs of them out with their kid.

"How is that normal, how is that acceptable?"