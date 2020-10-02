Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan call for an end to structural racism

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have called to an end to structural racism in the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex - who has 16-month-old son Archie with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex - admits he wasn't even "aware" of all the issues faced across both Britain and the rest of the world.

He said: "I wasn't aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the UK and also globally as well.

“I thought I did but I didn't ... You know, when you go in to a shop with your children and you only see white dolls, do you even think, 'That's weird, there is not a black doll there?'

“And I use that as just one example of where we as white people don't always have the awareness of what it must be like for someone else of a different coloured skin, of a black skin, to be in the same situation as we are where the world that we know has been created by white people for white people."