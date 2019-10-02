On the morning of their final day of the Africa tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Tembisa, a township in the East of Johannesburg, where they met young people and entrepreneurs who are working to tackle the rising unemployment challenge in South Africa.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their first overseas tour as a family on Monday, taking five-month-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to Africa.
The Royal couple met Graça Machel, widow of Nelson Mandela.
The Duke last saw Machel during his visit to South Africa in 2015. In July 2018, The duke and duchess visited the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. There were opportunities for photos to be taken at the beginning of the meeting, followed by a private conversation.