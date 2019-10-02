Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan meet Graça Machel









Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan meet Graca Machel, the widow of Nelson Mandela, in Johannesburg. Picture: Reuters/Chris Jackson/Pool On the morning of their final day of the Africa tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Tembisa, a township in the East of Johannesburg, where they met young people and entrepreneurs who are working to tackle the rising unemployment challenge in South Africa. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their first overseas tour as a family on Monday, taking five-month-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to Africa. The Royal couple met Graça Machel, widow of Nelson Mandela. The Duke last saw Machel during his visit to South Africa in 2015. In July 2018, The duke and duchess visited the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. There were opportunities for photos to be taken at the beginning of the meeting, followed by a private conversation.

The 10-day tour saw the duke, duchess and baby Archie visit South Africa, in a programme designed to cover their favourite charitable causes.

Before returning to South Africa yesterday, the duke travelled alone to Botswana, Angola and Malawi where he followed in the footsteps of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, with work on clearing land mines and raising HIV awareness.

As the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, the duke now has a platform to support young people across Africa in reaching their full potential.

Through her patronages, the duchess will be working with organisations to promote women’s education, health, entrepreneurship and leadership. The Duchess of Sussex is particularly looking forward to the opportunity to learn from inspirational women in the region.