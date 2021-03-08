Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan tied the knot three days before their public wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, got married “three days before [their] wedding”, because they wanted to have a private ceremony before their public one. The 36-year-old royal and the former ‘Suits’ actress tied the knot in 2018, and Meghan has now revealed the couple actually married in private just days before the ceremony that millions tuned in to see. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in the tell-all interview, she explained: “Three days before our wedding, we got married. “No-one knows that. We called the Archbishop and we said ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us’. So the vows that we have in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.” Meghan also reflected on her wedding day, where she said she felt as though she was having an “out of body experience”.

She added: "I've thought about this a lot because it was like having an out of body experience I was very present for.

“That's the only way I can describe it because the night before I slept through the night entirely, which in and of itself is a bit of a miracle.

“And then woke up and started listening to that song 'Going to the Chapel.' And just tried to make it fun and light and remind ourselves that this was our day - but I think we were both really aware, even in advance of that just, this wasn't our day. This was the day that was planned for the world."

The Duchess admitted she went into the marriage “naively”, as she didn’t research Harry’s famous family before they tied the knot.

She said: “I’d say I went into it naively, because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the Royal Family. It wasn’t something that was part of conversation at home, it wasn’t something that we followed.”