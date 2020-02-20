Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will officially step down from royal duties on March 31.
The couple announced earlier this year they are set to step down as senior members of the royal family, and it has now been confirmed that their official leave date is scheduled for the end of next month.
Buckingham Palace has announced the exit will also see the couple - who have nine-month-old son Archie together - close their Buckingham Palace office, though they will continue to be represented through their UK foundation team from April 1 onwards.
The new guidance states Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will continue working with their existing patronages and are working to build a new non-profit organisation.
The couple will also retain their HRH titles, but will not actively use them.