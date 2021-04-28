Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to return to spotlight at vaccine concert

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will make their first public appearance since their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview at Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been confirmed to appear at Global Citizen's “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” on May 8 which will mark their first official public appearance since their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Harry and Meghan are serving as campaign chairs for the event - which will also feature Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez - and are expected to deliver a message calling for vaccine equality across the globe to make sure everybody is protected from Covid-19.

In a statement on their website, the couple – who stepped down as senior members of the British Royal Family last year – said: "Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss and struggle – together. Now we need to recover and heal – together. We can't leave anybody behind.

"We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone, everywhere has equal access to the vaccine.

"We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, and in that, restore faith in our common humanity. This mission couldn't be more critical or important."

Selena has been confirmed as host of the event which will include performances from J.Lo, H.E.R, Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder and J Balvin.

The 28-year-old star said: "I'm honoured to be hosting Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

"This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn't felt possible in the past year.

"I can't wait to be a part of it."