Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smile during their visit to Canada House. Picture: Reuters

London - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced on Wednesday that they intend to step back as senior members of the British royal family. Following is their full statement:

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.