Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan 'unlikely' to spend Christmas in the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are “unlikely” to return to the UK for Christmas this year, according to a spokesman for the couple. The royal couple currently live in California after stepping back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, and it has now been reported they and their 17-month-old son Archie won’t be travelling back to the UK to spend time with Harry’s family over the festive period next month. A spokesman for the couple told The Sunday Times newspaper: “It is unlikely the Duke and Duchess will be travelling before the end of the year. There are no plans to travel at the moment, but any travel plans will be kept under review.” The decision to stay in the US for Christmas means Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and her husband Prince Philip, 99, won’t be able to see their grandson Harry, or their great-grandson Archie, on the annual holiday. Harry and Meghan’s travel plans have likely been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and although the health crisis has meant they’ve been unable to leave their Montecito home, Duchess Meghan recently said she’s been enjoying the extra time she’s had with her son.

Asked how they have coped during the pandemic, the 39-year-old star said: "Everyone is grappling with a different version of the same thing. We're just trying to embrace all of the quality time we get with our son right now and not miss a single moment of his growth and development.”

Meanwhile, Meghan also recently said she wants to make the world a better place for her son.

She said: "I know we have shared experiences in being in interracial marriages and you know raising small children who are of mixed race and how that plays into that ... I think it’s gonna help a lot of people to better understand why we’re all so passionate about this, but mostly just thank you for doing the work and leading the way and finding solutions, not just for all of us, but for your little girl, for our little boy, for all of us. So we really appreciate it, thank you."