Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan. Picture: Reuters

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are looking for a male nanny. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hoping to secure a man to help them with childcare duties after they welcome their first child into the world in April.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Hiring a 'manny' is far more common in the US - a nation that Meghan is more in tune with - than in the UK. She's keen to introduce the royal family to what she considers a more enlightened, modern American approach. Of course, Harry had a very Tomboyish nanny himself in Tiggy who taught him and William about abseiling, fishing and other outdoor pursuits in Monmouthshire. He and Meghan have discussed nannies and both have open mind to a male nanny. They will definitely try to shortlist one. Meghan and Harry are exploring all their options, and will be employing a nanny from September."

Prince Harry previously admitted impending fatherhood has made him more aware of his "responsibility" to the world.

Speaking to the crowd at a Commonwealth youth discussion at Lancaster House in London, he said: "As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation. The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it's by change. In all of these places, it's been incredibly humbling to see how young people like yourselves are creating innovative and clever solutions to the diverse challenges you face - whether it be better mental health for everyone, eradicating extreme poverty and improving access to education for girls, or highlighting the very real effects and daily battles of climate change."