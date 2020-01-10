Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's surprise statement that they are planning to "step back as senior members" of the Royal Family, Madame Tussauds London have removed the pair's wax figures from their Royal Family section.
The replicas of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will no longer stand alongside his brother Prince William and wife Duchess Catherine, nor his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, after the central London museum reacted to the news that they are to "step back as senior members" of the Royal Family.
A tweet on the official Madame Tussauds London page showed a picture of the royal section without the couple, and a caption reads: "We've got to respect their wishes #Megxit"
And Steve Davies, general manager of the branch, admitted the pair's wax figures would "no longer appear in our Royal Family set" from Thursday, but it's not known where they will be placed.
It's not the first time Harry and Meghan have been apart from the main royal section - with the duchess flying solo last summer.