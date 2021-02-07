Prince Harry and James Corden 'loved filming Carpool Karaoke'

Prince Harry and James Corden had "a great time" filming 'Carpool Karaoke' together. The 36-year-old royal and James, 42, were recently spotted filming together on-board a double-decker bus, and the long-time friends loved spending time together as the bus made its way around Hollywood. A source told People: "They taped a Covid-appropriate segment of 'Carpool Karaoke' on the double decker. "They have been friends for years and had a great time. A lot of joking around and laughter." James took the opportunity to introduce Harry - who moved to California last year - to some of his favourite landmarks.

The insider shared: "They toured Hollywood and James showed Harry some special landmarks. They also chatted about Harry's life in the US and his focus now."

James was among the star-studded guest list for Harry's wedding to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in May 2018.

And the TV star previously admitted to loving the occasion at Windsor Castle.

He said: "It was so lovely. I've known Prince Harry about seven years now and it was wonderful.

"It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I've ever been to. It was gorgeous, it was a whole affair, it was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting."

James was fighting his allergies at the time, and he joked about his battle not to sneeze during the ceremony.

He quipped: "The worst part of the ceremony for me was there was flowers everywhere, the most beautiful flowers you've ever seen. And I get quite bad allergies if I'm in such close proximity to flowers, so for a lot of the ceremony, I just needed to sneeze.

"Right at the point when the archbishop was saying, 'If anyone knows of any reason …' and I was like, 'Please don't sneeze. Please don't sneeze.'"