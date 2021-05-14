Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom bonded over paparazzi

Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom have grown a close bond since becoming neighbours in Santa Barbara.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are neighbours with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor and his fiancée Katy Perry in Santa Barbara, and the pair are regularly in contact over the photographers that scout the area waiting to grab their money shots of the A-listers.

Appearing on Dax Shepard's “Armchair Expert” podcast, Harry said: "Two days ago Orlando Bloom sent me a message because he is just down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi.

"He sent me a photograph which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, ear pods on with his massive camera lying in the back of his 4x4 truck, blacked-out windows.

"A woman driving who did the peace sign sitting there as a distraction and he is laid down in the back of this truck taking photographs of them out with their kid.

"How is that normal, how is that acceptable?"

Harry and Meghan - who are parents to two-year-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor - stepped back from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year and the prince, who will become a father for the second time in the coming months, admitted he's felt "more free" since moving across the pond.

He said: “Living here now I can actually lift my head and actually I feel different, my shoulders have dropped, so has hers, you can walk around feeling a little bit more free.

“I can take Archie on the back of my bicycle. I never had the chance to do that.”

Meanwhile, Orlando, 44, is set to voice Harry, 36, in the upcoming satirical series,“The Prince”, which was recently delayed following the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

And while previously speaking about the voiceover gig, the “Carnival Row” star hailed the royal for his "great sense of humour".

When asked if he's ever met Harry, Orlando - who has daughter Daisy, eight months, with Katy - said at the time: "I have, actually. I hadn't met him when I signed up to do [the show], and I subsequently met him and he's such a nice guy. This guy is so nice, and I think he's got a great sense of humour."