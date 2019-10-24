A royal insider has claimed that the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William has "irreparably changed".
The 35-year-old royal - who married the Duchess of Sussex in May 2018 - and his 37-year-old brother have historically shared a close relationship, but their dynamic has evolved markedly over recent months, according to the BBC.
The royals are said to have significantly different attitudes in regards to their dealings with the media, with Prince Harry eager to maintain his privacy, whilst Prince William sees communication as a key part of his role.
What's more, it's been claimed that following the decision to establish separate diary and communications staff, it's become inevitable that relations between the brothers will "sour further" over the coming months and years.
Earlier this month, it was reported that Prince William is "extremely concerned" about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.