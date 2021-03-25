Prince Harry began BetterUp job in January

Prince Harry has been working at BetterUp since January, although his role was only announced this week. The mental health services organisation announced earlier this week that the Duke of Sussex had been appointed Chief Impact Officer at the start-up company, but it's now been revealed he has actually been in the position for some time. BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux - who met the duke through an unnamed mutual friend last year - revealed his regal employee insists all the staff simply call him Harry because they are all "partners" in the organisation. The businessman said: "He's been in the role for a couple of months, and we're so excited to share the news with the world. We're partners here, he likes to be called Harry in the workplace, so we just address him as Harry." And Alexi admitted he and Harry had explored "four buckets of opportunities" before settling on the right role for the prince.

He told Sky News: "We were just so impressed, and really I think there was such a natural chemistry and synergy around the insights and the contributions he can make creatively to BetterUp in ensuring that we achieve our mission.

"Bigger than commercial success, this is about global impact, and so as we crafted the role together, those four buckets of opportunities, we came to the title 'Chief Impact Officer"' really denoting that he's focused on our mission and he's focused on ensuring that we're doing everything we can to achieve our mission on a bigger and larger and grander scale to impact the lives of more people."

And the 38-year-old royal - whose wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant with their second child, a sibling for 22-month-old Archie - will have lots of other duties to keep him busy.

Alexi added: "He's also helping to work on everything from product design to product strategy, to co-creating content and the experience for our members and helping with partnerships, like creating some new content for our users related to mental toughness and mental fitness as well.'"

Meanwhile, Harry has also landed a second job.

The prince will be one of 15 commissioners working on a six-month study on the state of the media at the Aspen Institute within its new Commission on Information Disorder, which will look into misinformation and disinformation in the US.

The role will be part time and involve regular meetings over the next few months.

Harry said in a statement: "The experience of today's digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in.

"It's my belief that this is a humanitarian issue - and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders.

"I'm eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis."