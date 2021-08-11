Prince Harry came up with the idea to juggle in his wife’s 40th birthday video

Melissa McCarthy has revealed it was Prince Harry's own idea to juggle in his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex's recent birthday video. The former actress used her milestone birthday last week to announce her 40x40 initiative - which asked 40 famous faces to mentor women re-entering the workplace for 40 minutes - and the short film she made to announce the venture featured a cameo appearance from her husband showing off his ball skills.

And Melissa McCarthy, who appears alongside Meghan in the video, revealed Harry came up with the concept himself, though he was unsure if people would find it "weird". Meghan Markle has teamed up with Melissa McCarthy to promote a special initiative on her 40th birthday 🎂



The hilarious video also features a cameo from Prince Harry 😂 #40x40 pic.twitter.com/3SpmbhJKvi — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) August 4, 2021 She told “Access Hollywood”: "He's like, 'Is it going to be weird if I stand outside and juggle?' I was like, 'Weird in the way that will make me watch it five million times.' " In the video, Melissa jokingly suggested Meghan celebrated her birthday with a “Suits” reunion - and she revealed the gag was the duchess' idea.

She said: "The 'Suits' reunion really made me laugh. That was not my idea. I wish I could claim that bit, but it was hers." The “Nine Perfect Strangers” actress was "so pleased" to be involved with the video.