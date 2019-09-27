Prince Harry says Botswana was his "escape" when he tragically lost his mother Princess Diana when he was just 12-years-old.
The Duke of Sussex was just 12-years-old when his mother Princess Diana tragically died in a car crash at the age of 36 and returning to Botswana on Thursday, he admitted it was "a nice place to get away from it all".
Speaking at the Chobe Forest Tree reserve, the 35-year-old royal said: "Fifteen years I've been coming here, it's a sense of escapism, a real sense of purpose. I have some of my closest friends here and I came here in 1997 or 1998 straight after my mum died, so it was a nice place to get away from it all. But now I feel deeply connected to this place and to Africa."