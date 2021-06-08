Prince Harry discussed name plan with Queen Elizabeth

The Duke of Sussex reportedly did discuss his plans to name his daughter Lilibet with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry reportedly had a conversation with the British monarch about naming his future daughter after her, following Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex's decision to call their baby, Lilibet Diana.

However, whilst Harry was keen to honour his late mother with the name choice, he didn't want to call the baby Diana because he knew it would bring "attention" to his baby.

A source said: "Harry has never made a secret of his wish to have a family of his own, often talking about how it would be great to have a boy and a girl, that he could name after the two most important women in his life, the Queen and his mother.

“He had toyed with the idea of giving a future daughter his mother’s name, but was wary of the attention it would no doubt bring to the little girl.

“In the end, he mentioned Lilibet to Meghan, when discussing potential names for their children and she loved the idea.

“It’s a fitting tribute to the Queen and something many people will hope brings the family closer together."

Harry has always been close to his grandmother and wanted to show the "bond" between them.

A royal source told the Daily Mirror newspaper about Harry's close bond with his grandmother: "Harry has always enjoyed a wonderful bond with his grandmother, which makes it all the more bizarre that he has gone out of his way to threaten the relationship over the last couple of years.

“They have been incredibly close and as you would imagine have shared some very deep and personal conversations as Harry was growing up, which carried on really until very recently."