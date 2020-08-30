Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan set to be offered seven-figure sum to produce podcasts for Spotify

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are set to be offered a seven-figure sum to produce podcasts for Spotify. The couple - who quit as senior members of the British royal family earlier this year and moved to California - are being targeted by the streaming service, which hopes to bring them on board with a lucrative deal. A source told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: "Of course, money is no object. Meghan Markle will be more or less able to name her price for exclusively working with them on a podcast series. "The Duke and Duchess have been on their hit list for a while and a detailed proposal is set to be presented to Meghan’s US agent in a matter of weeks." Meanwhile, Meghan, 39, recently revealed she couldn't be happier to be living back in her native North America "for so many reasons" after moving to Santa Barbara with her husband and their 15-month-old son Archie.

The former 'Suits' actress joined activist Gloria Steinem for a socially-distanced backyard chat where she was joined by her pet pooches, Guy and Pula and Meghan told Gloria in a preview clip of their conversation that she was thrilled to be back in the US.

Gloria said: "I'm so glad that you're home," to which Meghan replied: "Thank you. Me too, for so many reasons."

The pair got together to highlight the importance of voting.

Meghan said: "People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now."

And Gloria responded: "If you don't vote, you don't exist. It is the only place we're all equal, the voting booth.

"What worries me the most are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote, and I can understand the feeling that they don't think they have an impact.

"Yet, it's more important for them to vote than anyone else because they're going to be alive long after I am, and they're going to be suffering the consequences.