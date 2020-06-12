Prince Harry: 'I feel pressure to give our children the future they deserve'

Prince Harry feels "pressure" to give his son "the future he deserves" amid the climate crisis, as he issues a rallying message to protect the world from the impacts of climate change.

The 35-year-old royal has 12-month-old son Archie with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and has said fatherhood has made him more concerned about the environment, because he wants to make sure Archie and other young children are able to live lives "full of possibility and opportunity".

In a letter written for African Parks, Harry explained: "We are currently living through an extinction crisis, and now a global pandemic that has shaken us to our core and brought the world to a standstill. On the extinction crisis the science is clear: we have perhaps a decade to course correct before we lock in our fate.

"On this pandemic, while much is still unknown, some evidence suggests that the virus' origins may be linked to our exploitation of nature. The gravity of these challenges is coming to light, but we must not be paralysed by them.

"Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn't been taken from them, and a future full of possibility and opportunity. I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming, and with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of committed individuals, we did what was needed to restore these essential ecosystems."