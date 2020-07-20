Prince Harry is a Shaggy fan

Shaggy claims Prince Harry is a fan of his music and even sang one of his songs when they met. The 35-year-old prince met the 51-year-old singer - who has two sons from a previous relationship and three daughters with wife Rebecca - in the "Oh Carolina" hitmaker's native Jamaica and impressed the musician with a rendition of his raunchy single. Shaggy said: "When Prince Harry came to Jamaica he came to visit the Bustamante Hospital for Children. "My daughter thought he was supposed to be a prince on a horse, like in her storybook. "He turned to me and said, 'Wow, she's just so not impressed', and then he sang, 'It Wasn't Me'. So Prince Harry is a Shaggy fan!"

Shaggy is hopeful Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, is also a fan.

He told Observer magazine: "I'd like to think that the Queen is a big Shaggy fan. I played at her 92nd birthday party at the Royal Albert Hall.

"Afterwards I was standing right beside her. It would have been crazy if she was like, 'Hello, Mr Boombastic'. "

Meanwhile, although the 'Angel' singer isn't a "big weed smoker", he thinks the world would be a much calmer place if its leaders smoked marijuana.

He said: "I'm not a big weed smoker. I'm more into cigars. I just don't like the smoke in my lungs.

"Do you see any violent weed smokers? Most avid weed smokers just look like they are half-asleep and get the munchies.

"Imagine if every single world leader smoked weed, how calm would they be? Boris needs a spliff. Trump needs to go and hang out with the Rastafarians in Jamaica to come down off that high horse."