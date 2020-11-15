Prince Harry makes surprise cameo on Strictly Come Dancing

London - Prince Harry surprised his friend on 'Strictly Come Dancing' on Saturday evening.

The flame-haired royal - who, alongside his wife Duchess Meghan, stepped down as senior royals earlier this year - appeared on the BBC One Latin and ballroom show via video chat to pass on his best wishes to friend and former Invictus Games star JJ Chalmers, who is competing on the show.

Via video chat, the Duke of Sussex said: "Nice tan JJ! When I first met JJ he was a shell of himself but then to see you shine through Invictus and to be yourself again, that was the start of an amazing journey. You're definitely having an impact on society now especially when you're wearing those tight blue shorts and the socks pulled up. It doesn't get better than that! I'm genuinely proud. You're not a dancer, proving that you can actually do whatever you put your mind to which is amazing.'"

To which JJ replied: "The simple fact is, if Prince Harry had not created the Invictus Games, I wouldn’t have had that moment to change my life forever."

And it's not only JJ that Prince Harry, his wife Duchess Meghan and their son Archie have been using Zoom to chat with online, as the family have also been in touch with their royal relatives in the UK.