Prince Harry obviously had lots more tea to spill in Oprah interview – and that’s what made William anxious

In the week leading up to his brother’s now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince William reportedly became a recluse. According to “The Mirror”, the older royal was so anxious about what the duke and duchess of Sussex would say, that he couldn’t even eat.

“William was physically sick with worry in the days leading up to the bombshell interview in March 2021,” said Charlotte Griffiths, the editor-at-large for “The Mail on Sunday”. During an interview with GB News, she said: “What I find quite surprising, and I’ve heard this for a long time now from many different sources, is that in the lead-up to that Oprah interview, William was quite literally sick with worry.” Griffiths said William escaped to a royal residence and basically cut himself off from the world.

Many revelations came to light during the sit-down interview in 2021. But probably the most startling was when Harry and Meghan said that someone within the Windsor household asked about their son Archie’s skin tone before he was born. Although the couple refused to name names, speculation was rife that it might have been King Charles or even Harry’s brother, William. In response to Harry and Meghan’s claim, the palace was forced to issue a statement, with the line, “recollections may vary”.

Author Valentine Low said the statement was drawn up by William and his wife, Kate.