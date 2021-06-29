Prince Harry praises Diana Award honourees

Prince Harry has told Diana Award honourees that his late mother, Princess Diana, would be “so proud” of them and their dedication to humanitarian work and community action. The Duke of Sussex met with the latest group of young people set to receive the Diana Award for their humanitarian work and community action via video call and said he was sure his mother would have loved to see the youngsters “living authentic life”.

He told them: "My brother and I are recognising what would have been our mum's 60th birthday, and she would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others," Harry went on to say the late Princess of Wales always believed in the “strength” of young people to help “change the world”. He added: "Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion."

And he also explained that he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, share Diana’s sentiments. He said: "Meg and I fundamentally believe that our world is at the cusp of change, real change for the good of all."