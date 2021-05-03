Prince Harry praises healthcare workers

The Duke of Sussex praised healthcare workers all over the world as he promoted the roll out of the coronavirus vaccine at the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World on Sunday May 2.

The 36-year-old royal attended the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World on Sunday May 2 alone - as his wife, the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant - where he praised all those who had been keeping the world going amid the coronavirus pandemic, and called for the roll out of the vaccine equally across the world.

He said: "Hi everybody. We are at a defining moment in the global fight against Covid-19.

“Tonight is a celebration of each of you here, the vaccinated frontline workers in the audience and the millions of frontline heroes around the world.

“You spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all.

”You served and sacrificed, put yourselves in harm’s way and with bravery knowing the costs. We owe you an incredible depth of gratitude, thank you.

"But we’re also coming together because this pandemic cannot end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity.

“The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere.

“We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world.

“The mission in front of us is one we cannot afford to fail out and that’s what tonight is about.

“The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography.

“It must be accepted as a basic right for all and that is our starting point."

And Prince Harry urged people to "look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion" amid the health crisis.

Speaking at the event, he added: "None of us should be comfortable thinking that we could be fine when so many others are suffering.

“In reality, and especially with this pandemic, when any suffer, we all suffer. We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don’t.

“We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind.

“What we do in this moment will stand in history and tonight, we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave.

Related Video: