Prince Harry praises late Prince Philip in honour of Earth Day

Prince Harry has hailed his late grandfather Prince Philip as a “conservation champion” in recognition of Earth Day on Thursday.

The 36-year-old royal has teamed up with African Parks – of which he is president – to narrate the re-release of the charity’s “Hope Starts Here” video to mark Earth Day on Thursday.

And in a statement accompanying the video’s release, Harry praised his grandfather – who passed away earlier this month at the age of 99 – for being among the “generations of conservation champions” who have led the charge to protect the planet from the threat of climate change.

He said: "As we now begin to move towards an era of global recovery and regeneration, it's critical that we continue to look at the strengthening and protecting of biodiversity, not just as a value we hold - but as a responsibility that is vital to our way of life.

“On this Earth Day, I reflect on generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather, and feel proud and energised to continue doing my part in this legacy.

“This year especially, I join the incredible African Parks team and communities around the world in shared dedication to our environment and collective wellbeing."

Hope Starts Here: Earth Day 2021 from African Parks on Vimeo.

The “Hope Starts Here” video details the importance of preserving biodiversity and in delivering life-altering benefits to local communities in Africa.

Harry once referred to the continent as his “second home” and alongside being president of African Parks, he is patron of the Rhino Conservation Botswana.

The royal also co-founded Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, a charity to support young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi.

What’s more, the continent is a place of significance in his relationship with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as Harry took her to Botswana when they first started dating in 2016.

Speaking about the romantic trip, Harry reflected: "I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana.

“We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic.

“So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other."