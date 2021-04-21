Prince Harry returns to US

Prince Harry has returned to his home in California, just over a week after flying to the UK for Prince Philip's funeral.

The 36-year-old royal flew to the UK earlier just over a week ago in order to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, over the weekend but it's believed he boarded an American Airlines flight back to Los Angeles on Tuesday, arriving back to the city at around 1.30pm local time.

According to the MailOnline, Harry's car was seen leaving the private terminal at LAX airport just minutes after the plane landed and was spotted arriving in Montecito - where he lives with pregnant wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their 23-month-old son Archie - at around 4pm.

Harry's return to the US means he will miss his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday on Wednesday, following previous reports he was "conflicted" as to whether to stay for the occasion or to get back to his spouse.

The prince had spent most of his time in the UK in quarantine at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and will now begin another 10-day isolation period in California, although it is not mandatory as it is in the UK.

CDC guidelines recommend international travellers undergo coronavirus testing before departure and then self-isolate on their return.

Local guidance in California asks both visitors and residents to fill in a form which includes contact details when they land, and though travellers should quarantine, there are exemptions for those who have made the trip for work or urgent family reasons.

Harry's return to the UK marked the first time he had seen his family since he and Meghan gave their bombshell tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey.

It has been claimed he spent three hours "clearing the air" with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, after the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, though he didn't have a one-on-one meeting with either due to concerns what they said could be misconstrued.

Harry is expected to return to the UK again at the end of July to join his brother for the unveiling of a memorial to their late mother, Princess Diana.