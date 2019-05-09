Prince Harry attends the official launch of the one year countdown to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020. Picture: Reuters

Prince Harry has returned to work, just three days after the birth of his son. The 34-year-old royal and his wife Duchess Meghan welcomed baby Archie Harrison into the world on Monday morning and on Thursday, the prince flew into Amsterdam to launch the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games.

Harry visited The Hague and was met by Princess Margriet and Mart de Kruif, the chairman of the games - a competition for injured service personnel - while many well-wishers in the crowd clutched gifts for his baby son.

The prince had been scheduled to travel on Wednesday for a two-day visit but it was announced last week his plans had changed after his 37-year-old wife went past her due date.

Prince Harry presented with Invictus babygro at launch of #IG2020 in The Haguehttps://t.co/u3XKlf4uSo pic.twitter.com/NomoXxgf6n — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 9, 2019

Instead, Harry joined Meghan at Windsor Castle to introduce their son to the world, where the former 'Suits' actress admitted the days since the tot's birth had been a "dream".

She said: "It's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's just been a dream, it's been a special couple of days."

Harry cradled his newborn son throughout the unveiling and admitted it is hard to tell who the baby looks like yet.

The prince - whose parents are Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana - said: "Everybody says that babies change so much over two weeks so we'll be monitoring the changing process over this next month really. His looks are changing every single day.

"Parenting is amazing, it's only been two-and-half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and share some precious times with him as he slowly starts to grow up."