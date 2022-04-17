Prince Harry says son Archie wants to be ‘an astronaut’

The 37-year-old royal – who is married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 40, and has Archie, 2, and 10-month-old Lili with her – spoke of how he chats to his son about his future ambitions and revealed that Archie often changes his mind between being an astronaut or a pilot. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 5th Invictus Games in the Netherlands on Saturday, he said: “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot – a helicopter pilot obviously – or Kwazii from (children’s TV series) “Octonauts”. If you’re laughing, then you’ve seen that.”

The Duke of Sussex – who abandoned royal duties back in 2020 and now lives in Los Angeles with his wife and children – went on to explain that he always reminds Archie that “character” is the most important thing in life and that he and Meghan “couldn’t be prouder” of the character their son is becoming. He added: “But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today.” Elsewhere at the ceremony, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex also gave a speech, where she expressed her gratitude at being welcomed at the games and offered her support to those suffering in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

