Britain's Prince Harry will join an anti-poaching patrol with local park rangers in Malawi on Monday to highlight conservation work, another leg of his family's southern African trip.
The Duke of Sussex had left his wife Meghan and their four-month-old son Archie in South Africa to visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi.
Harry arrived in Malawi on Sunday, met President Peter Mutharika and also visited a college to meet young women whose education is partially supported by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.
On Monday, Harry will fly to Malawi's Liwonde National Park, where he will pay tribute at the memorial site for British soldier Guardsman Mathew Talbot, who was killed in May while taking part in counter-poaching operations in the country.
He will also join an anti-poaching patrol with local park rangers and witness an anti-poaching demonstration conducted by local rangers and the UK military.