Prince Harry to take 5 months parental leave after daughter's birth

The Duke of Sussex is set to take five months off work following the birth of his daughter, according to his friend and biographer, Omid Scobie.

Prince Harry - who welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, last week - is planning to have 20 weeks off work following the baby's birth in line with what they offer to the people working with them at their Archewell charity foundation.

Omid Scobie, the couple's biographer and friend, said: "We’re so used to seeing royal men heading back to work the next day, sometimes the same day, we’ve seen senior royals on engagements almost the same time as the birth.

“But Harry and Meghan are leading by example with their Archewell foundation.

“They offer up to 20 weeks parental leave for mother and father.

"They’re doing the exact same, so it’ll be several months off work for the pair of them."

And Omid believes Harry and Meghan's happiness comes from being able to keep the baby's arrival private for a few days so they could enjoy their time with their newborn.

Speaking on “Good Morning America”, he added: "As we know from Harry and Meghan’s team, they’re at home very happy, and I would imagine that a lot of that happiness comes from the fact that they had two days of keeping this news to themselves.

"They were able to have that private moment at the hospital and then come home and celebrate before sharing it with all of us."

The couple previously thanked fans for their support and well wishes after the baby's arrival.

In a statement posted on their Archewell website, they said: "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."