Prince Harry is travelling back to Canada to be reunited with his wife Duchess Meghan and their eight-month-old son Archie.
The flame-haired royal has jetted off to Vancouver Island to be with his wife, Duchess Meghan and their eight-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Duke of Sussex is believed to have taken a mid afternoon flight on Monday to the North American country after attending the UK-Africa Investment Summit in Greenwich alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
It comes after Prince Harry admitted he had "no other option but to step back" from the Royal Family after a deal was reached for the couple to step down as "senior" members of the Royal Family as per their bombshell request a couple of weeks ago.
Speaking at an event for his charity Sentebale, held at the Ivy Chelsea Club in London, he said in his lengthy speech: "So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share - not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years - but with a clearer perspective.