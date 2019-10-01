Britain's Prince Harry visited a health centre in Malawi before he joins his family in Johannesburg on Tuesday, October 1.
Harry, his wife, Meghan, and their four-month-old son, Archie, have been in the region on their first official overseas tour, which has seen the Duke of Sussex visit four countries.
Malawi is the final leg of his solo journey on which he has also visited Botswana and Angola.
On Tuesday, he toured the Mauwa Health Centre in Malawi, as well as see a pharmacy and youth reproductive health outreach programme.