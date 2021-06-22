Prince Harry will stay with Princess Eugenie when he returns to the UK

Prince Harry is set to stay with Princess Eugenie in Frogmore Cottage when he returns to the UK to unveil Princess Diana's statue. The Duke of Sussex will stay with Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor when he comes back to the UK for the event in honour of his mother on July 1.

Frogmore Cottage has been divided into two separate self-contained cottages so the flame-haired royal can isolate there for the required five days before being tested for Covid-19. A source told The Sun newspaper of the family's plans: "The building was originally five different cottages before it was given to Harry and Meghan.

“They spent a lot of money getting it into shape for their family - before quitting for California. Eugenie and Jack were handed the keys last year and told they could use it while Harry and Meghan were in America. "The cottage is now literally split into two, meaning Harry can isolate in one half of the house without ever coming into contact with his cousin and her family. “It has been set up for his return after last-minute plans seemed to work when he was back for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April."

It comes after it was revealed The Duke of Sussex will pause his five months parental leave following the birth of his daughter Lilibet to attend the statue unveiling. Omid Scobie, the couple's biographer and friend, said: "We’re so used to seeing royal men heading back to work the next day, sometimes the same day, we’ve seen senior royals on engagements almost the same time as the birth. “But Harry and Meghan are leading by example with their Archewell foundation. They offer up to 20 weeks parental leave for mother and father.