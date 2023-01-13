Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, ‘manipulative and controlling’

Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney has branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “manipulative” and “controlling”. The “Real Housewives of DC” star, 51, also said in an interview with GB News on Wednesday night she “would have loved” the royal to have married “someone like Kate Middleton”.

The mum-of-three claims she had a one-month fling with the royal in 2006 when she was 34 and he was 21, said: “I would have loved for him to have ended up with somebody like Kate, who is suitable to the role. Watch video: “But he has, in fact, in my opinion, chosen somebody who is almost polar opposite, and I genuinely feel really sad because he's dug himself a really big hole… I mean, look who he is with.

“(Meghan is) manipulating and controlling, and he's not the guy that I met. “I know it was a long time ago, but I really definitely think that he's not the person I met at all. He’s saying he’s happy, but he doesn’t really look happy to me. He looks the saddest I’ve ever seen him. “I still have a lot of respect for him and vice versa. But I’m just really sad for him, and I’m sad for the monarchy and the Royal Family.”

She admitted she hadn’t yet read Harry’s “Spare” memoir but said she was “shocked” he’d released the book. Ommanney added she was happy the late Queen Elizabeth, who died in September aged 96, never got to read the tome. And she hit out at Harry using his book to claim he killed 25 Taliban insurgents during his second tour of Afghanistan.

