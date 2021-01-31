Prince Harry's solo UK trip?

Duchess Meghan reportedly won't travel to the UK with her husband Prince Harry this summer, when he flies in to attend a number of royal events.

The couple quit as senior royals last year and moved to Meghan's native California with their son Archie and although Harry, 36, is expected back in the UK in June to attend a number of key royal events, it has been suggested that Meghan, 39, will not travel with him.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: "It should be strongly stressed that there is still an element of uncertainty about this because of the unpredictable COVID situation, but the understanding is the duke is more than likely to come back on his own.

"This is a personal and practical decision by the couple, but it would certainly help officials navigate what is likely to be a fairly tricky situation."

Harry is also expected in London in July for the unveiling of the statue that he and his brother Prince William commissioned in memory of their mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.