Prince Harry’s tell-all with Tom Bradby to air exclusively on M-Net

Right now, the world is divided over who gets their support: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or the British Royal Family. On the back of the couple’s tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in March last year, Prince Harry has spared no one in his family when it came to dishing the dirt in his memoir “Spare”, which releases on Tuesday, January 10.

Late last year, the “Harry and Meghan” documentary series debuted on Netflix. Again, the exposé of the royal family garnered mixed reactions. In the past week, every news portal has been running with “leaked” snippets of what’s revealed in the book. Watch video:

Talk about TMI, we now know that Prince Harry had a frozen penis at his brother’s wedding, he tried cocaine, he had a naked encounter with a Las Vegas dominatrix, he regretted Googling the sex scenes of his former actress wife, things once got physical during an argument with Prince William, and so much more. And, unsurprisingly, Prince Harry has given several interviews to promote his book. One of those interviews is with Tom Bradby and it is said to be quite explosive.

Filmed in California, the 90-minute chat does a deep dive into Prince Harry’s life as part of the royal family and out of it. The interview was made easier by the fact that Prince Harry and Bradby have known each other for over two decades, which provided a foundation of comfort and trust during the one-on-one interview. In a story posted by The Washington Post on the controversial interview, Prince Harry is quoted as saying, “At the moment I don’t recognise them, as they don’t recognise me.”

At one point Bradby asked him why he decided to burn his bridges with his family with this memoir. After explaining that he doesn’t think his father or brother will read the book, he answered this question, which has left hordes of people questioning the wisdom of airing the Royal Family’s dirty laundry, he answered the question. “This is going to be a historic broadcast. Being in step with global trends and conversations is built into the fabric of MultiChoice, and we are proud to always offer our subscribers monumental broadcasts – such as this one – as they happen,” said Nomsa Philiso, CEO general entertainment at the MultiChoice Group.

Jan du Plessis, channel director: M-Net channels, added: “This is a colossal media event that’s bound to have many talking. We’re pleased for our viewers to be among the first in the world to see it, and look forward to the conversations they will have around it.” According to publisher Penguin Random House, “Spare” is “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief”. Michael Jermey, ITV director of news and current affairs, offered: “It is extremely rare for a member of the Royal Family to speak so openly about their experience at the heart of the institution.

“Tom Bradby’s interview with Prince Harry will be a programme that everyone with an informed opinion on the monarchy would want to watch.” Related video: Is Prince Harry purging himself of pent-up emotions and hurt or is he sticking it to the family that turned their back on him and his wife?