Prince Philip. Picture: Reuters

Prince Philip has been branded "insensitive and inconsiderate" by a woman who was injured in his car crash last week. The 97-year-old royal was spoken to by police after the weekend after photographs emerged of him driving without a seatbelt, just days after his Land Rover crashed into a Ford Kia on Thursday.

And Emma Fairweather - who was a passenger in the other car and broke her wrist in the collision - has hit out at the prince for not taking time to "reflect" on his actions and behave responsibly before getting back behind the wheel.

Asked on UK TV show 'This Morning' how she'd felt when she saw the photos at the weekend, she said: "I was upset. Very upset.

"Accidents do happen but there needs to be a period of reflection on what could be done differently to prevent the same thing from happening again, it's highly insensitive and inconsiderate towards me and the other people involved."

The 46-year-old mother-of-two also admitted she's feeling "very worried" because she hasn't yet been asked to formally give a statement about the crash and it is unclear as to whether or not Philip requires insurance to drive.

She said: "There needs to be a decision as to whether Prince Philip and I are from the same walk of life, and we either receive the same treatment or we don't.

"I'm still waiting to give a statement to police, which I'm shocked by, I haven't had a full medical check, only my arms, I just feel his experience probably hasn't been the same as mine...

"I need someone to understand my medical concerns, I'm very worried I haven't been asked for a statement from police, I'm very worried - and don't know the truth of this but some people have said the royal family don't have to have insurance - that I've been injured by an uninsured driver and I don't understand the process from here..

"I've contacted the family liaison officer for Norfolk Police to say I have questions, he hasn't been prepared to listen to those."

While Emma insists she isn't looking for the duke to take responsibility for the crash, she just wants someone to listen to her.

Asked what she's looking for, she said: "I think an acknowledgement, not so much an admission of responsibility, but someone I could talk to about how difficult this is for me.

"I haven't had any support, just from my very immediate family. I want assurances this is being dealt with but you don't know what the situation is."

Mary Morrison, who is lady-in-waiting to Philip's wife Queen Elizabeth, has reached out to Emma but they haven't spoken directly.

She said: "She left me a voicemail just an hour or two before my interview with the papers became known and she said the queen wished me well and that she'd like to call me back but was going out for the evening."

